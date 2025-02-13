Hawk Tuah girl's beef with 'scary guy' Coffeezilla explained

Hawk Tuah girl called cryptocurrency investigator Coffeezilla a “big scary guy” and now he has responded by revealing she invited him to come on her podcast.

Hawk Tuah girl , whose real name is Haliey Welch, went viral in 2024 for her NSFW answer to a street interviewer’s question went spectacularly viral, thrusting her into the limelight.

Since then, she has tried to capitalise on that viral success but has recently faced some difficulty after a disastrous cryptocurrency controversy.

The $Hawk meme coin was released in December 2024 when its value plummeted almost immediately. Shortly after its release, YouTuber and crypto investigator Coffeezilla grilled Welch about the alleged scam on X/Twitter.

Welch has since been very quiet on social media and hasn’t released an episode of her podcast until a new one got accidentally leaked. In the new episode, with FaZe CEO Ricky Banks as a guest, Welch has some choice words for Coffeezilla.

“Coffeezilla got on there. Scary guy, let me tell you. Don’t ever want to have a conversation with him,” she said.

In response to his name being mentioned, Coffeezilla revealed in a YouTube video that, before Banks was invited on as a guest, Welch’s lawyers had invited him onto the podcast.

“I also thought this was weird because Haliey Welch’s lawyer invited me on the show. In fact, he really, really wanted me on their show and kept telling me how much Haliey Welch liked me,” he said. In the video, he also showed a screengrab of the communications he claimed were from Welch’s lawyer.

The message read: “Haliey would like to have you as a guest on her podcast. You would be her first guest since the failed token launch, and it would get a significant amount of views. Would be very friendly. She really likes you, and would like to have a longform conversation about the ins and outs of crypto.”

The YouTuber explained that he had no interest in appearing on her podcast until there were more answers about what happened with the crypto launch.

Welch doesn’t appear to have a whole lot of sympathy over the whole cryptocurrency saga, with podcast host Joe Rogan sharing an unsympathetic take on the situation, while she released a tearful apology .

