Ice T calls Keir Starmer a 'clown' after falling for parody story

In the most unexpected of political crossovers, Sir Keir Starmer has been labelled a “clown” by Ice T after he fell for a parody on social media.

The rapper and actor hit back at quotes he believed to be from the real leader of the Labour party, and it’s certainly one feud we didn’t see coming.

It started when parody account Women for Wes posted an excerpt from a fake interview, writing: "Labour leader Keir Starmer is facing backlash online after criticising Ice-T (@FINALLEVEL) in a magazine interview, describing the Law & Order star as 'corrosive' and someone whose online conduct may encite his followers to 'seriously hurt' others."

Failing to notice it was a parody, Ice T responded by writing "Oh S***!! We’re FAMOUS! The FLTG struck a nerve! You all gotta read this… F this clown" before adding a clown emoji.

With the election coming up later this year, it looks like Rishi Sunak won’t be the only adversary Starmer will have to worry about in 2024.

It's not the first laugh Ice T has given us on social media after he told a story about getting robbed at a gas station that had the most amazing twist.

Ice T, of course, is known for tracks like ‘6 'N the Morning'’ and 'Colors' during his music career which began in the 80s, as well as roles in series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and others after moving into acting.

Let’s just hope he doesn’t get caught out by any more parodies of UK politicians any time soon.

