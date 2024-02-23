Jorginho's ruthless response to girlfriend's proposal hint

Arsenal footballer Jorginho gave a ruthless response when his partner (now fiancée) dropped hints about him proposing in a video that's gone viral.

The 32-year-old midfielder is appearing in a new docuseries from Amazon Prime Video called Married to the Game alongside Catherine, which looks at the lives behind-the-scenes of footballers' WAGs.

The couple is one of a number from the Premier League to star, with Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and James Tarkowski and their partners all featuring too.



Jorginho has proposed since the footage was filmed, popping the question in December last year with a love heart rose display and violinist.

In the video posted by Prime Video Sport, Catherine says: "I think I'm going to put something else on. You're not going to propose to me today, are you?"

Jorginho bluntly replies: "No."

Catherine then says "I can put this one on here," moving rings between her fingers. She then shows Jorginho her left hand, which doesn't have any rings on, and says: "Just in case, it's free."

A frustrated Jorginho then replies: "It's going to stay free."

A brief exchange follows before Jorginho leaves the room, says 'I'll wait for you downstairs', slamming the door behind him.

Comments on the Instagram post include 'manlike Jorginhoooo', 'he's p***ed off and I don't blame him' and 'it's the door slam for me'.

