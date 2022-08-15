Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky seems to have gained another ally in the ongoing conflict with Russia, after a kangaroo was spotted attacking gates of the Russian embassy in Australia.

The animal was caught on camera attempting to make its way into the building in Canberra in one of the more unexpected clips to emerge over recent days.

The footage shows the roo trying to make it through the gate of the embassy.

After struggling in pretty comical fashion, it admitted defeat after realising it was too large to fit through the gaps.

The animal was then seen hopping off again down the street. The roo might have failed to make it though, but it's not stopped social media users claiming the incident as a symbolic sign of protest against Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy has since said they had “detected an unauthorized access attempt” but reassured viewers that “no harm done”.

Journalist Bakhti Nishanov posted the video on Twitter and added the caption: “Apparently a kangaroo attacked the gates of the Russian embassy in Australia. I guess now we know where kangaroos stand on the war.”

It’s the most recent clip to go viral on the topic of Russia and Ukraine, after the Ukrainian government posted a damning satirical video warning Russians not to go on 'holiday' to Crimea.

“You had a few options this summer,” the video begins, before flashing to images of Dubai, Turkey, and Cuba.

“You chose Crimea...big mistake…Crimea is Ukraine.”

"Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea," the ministry wrote on Twitter, alongside the video.