Ukrainian government mocks where Russians should go on holiday instead of Crimea

The Ukrainian government has posted a damning satirical video warning Russians not to go on 'holiday' to Crimea.

'You had a few options this summer,' the video begins, before flashing to images of Dubai, Turkey, and Cuba.

'You chose Crimea...big mistake', they warned, alongside footage of explosions. 'Crimea is Ukraine'.

"Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea," the ministry wrote on Twitter, alongside the video.

Russian warplanes have been destroyed on the peninsula in recent days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.