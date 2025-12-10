Howard Stern has hit back at Kim Kardashian’s claim that he dismissed her 2016 Paris robbery as fake.

In an episode of The Kardashians, the Skims mogul recounted the traumatic night as she prepared for the trial nearly a decade later.

In a confessional, Kardashian said: "Howard Stern was famously mocking it all the time. He was saying that I’m sick, and it’s such a joke, and I made it all up. I recall that he was extremely defiant about it. And I was like, ‘How can you be so certain?’ People trust you.’ That always stuck with me."

However, on Tuesday’s episode (9 December) of The Howard Stern Show with co-host Robin Quivers, Stern addressed Kardashian’s comments head-on.

"She accused me of saying that she faked her Paris robbery attempt," he shared, before revisiting a 2016 episode where he commented on the incident.

Getty Images

"If this woman was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of dudes and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up, or whatever they did … I mean, that is a f**ing – that is frightening," he said at the time.

"If it is a farce, then really they should go to jail for that," Stern continued.

After showing the throwback clip, Stern argued it was a "fair assessment," clarifying that he never believed the robbery was fabricated.

"I have said so many awful things in my career, you don’t need to make up stuff. You can certainly find every awful thing I’ve said. It’s no secret," Stern added.

Ultimately, eight people were found guilty in connection with the robbery at the time of the trial.

Indy100 reached out to Kim Kardashian's representative for comment

