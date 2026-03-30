The 400,000 KitKat bar heist is the gift that keeps on giving

We've had a morning museum robbery – but chocolate is certainly a first. Twelve tonnes of KitKat bars have been stolen in a brazen chocolate heist, leaving many questions unanswered.

On Sunday (29 March), confectionery giant Nestle confirmed the news in an official statement shared on social media, explaining that the 413,000 chocolate bars were taken while in transit between its Italian factory and Poland.

"We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate," it read, adding: "The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected."

In a prior statement, they noted that the bars are, in fact, traceable and that anyone who scans the batch number will be issued instructions on how to contact KitKat.

Inevitably, the internet did what it does best and quickly chimed in on the bizarre news.

One person raised the question on everyone's minds: What exactly does someone do with almost half a million bars of chocolate?

"A. Sell it on the black market for a massive markup

"B. Stash it in the bunker for end-of-days prep

"C. Construct a Kit Kat Club out of actual KitKats

"D. Not sure... Did not fully think this through".

Another joked that the heist held a hidden message.

Others hailed KitKat as the new currency.

A KitKat shortage – just before Easter?

One pointed to an expected suspect, fitted for the unexpected ordeal.

Meanwhile, another used the opportunity to create a brief AI glimpse into the heist.

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