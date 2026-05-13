Audemars Piguet x Swatch: This $400 collab could be the most divisive of all time

After weeks of speculation and AI mock-ups of what an Audemars Piguet x Swatch collaboration might actually look like, the partnership has finally been unveiled – and it's far removed from what some collectors expected.

Enter the Royal Pop pocket watch.

Set to launch on 16 May, the collection arrives in two versions: the Lépine model, priced at $400 (£335) with the crown positioned at 12 o’clock, and the Savonnette edition, retailing for $420 (£350) with the crown placed at 3 o’clock.

The styles will be offered across eight colourways inspired by different translations of the number eight: Huit Blanc (white), Otto Rosso (pink), Green Eight (green), Blaue Acht (lime green/blue), Orenji Hachi (navy/orange), Lan Ba (blue/light blue), Ocho Negro (black/white), and Otg Roz (pink/yellow/teal).

"The Royal Oak collection has been Audemars Piguet's icon since its debut in 1972. Defined by its bold stainless steel design, octagonal bezel with eight hexagonal screws, 'tapisserie' dial and integrated bracelet, it stands as a symbol of innovation and avant-garde craftsmanship in fine watchmaking," the description reads.

"By blending this legendary design DNA with the modular pop-out spirit of Swatch’s POP line, we’ve created a collection that doesn’t just stand apart. It stands in a league all its own."

Audemars Piguet x Swatch

Inevitably, people have thoughts – with some on board with the surprise designs. Many are calling them the "new Labubu"...













Meanwhile, others aren't too sure, with one suggesting that similar models will crop up on TikTok Shop in the near future.

Another compared it to something out of a McDonald's Happy Meal.

A third X/Twitter memed the moment.

Meanwhile, AriZona Iced Tea jumped in on the action, comparing the colourway.

"We're not mad, just send us one," they quipped.

The collection will drop in 200 selected Swatch stores around the world, with customers limited to buying one piece per person, per store, per day.

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