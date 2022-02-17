A man was removed from an Allegiant Airlines flight for refusing to remove his mask had the infamous anti-President Joe Biden phrase "Let's Go, Brandon."

In a viral video uploaded to Twitter by the TikTok account Libs of TikTok, it begins with a man in a seat on the flight beginning to have a dispute with a flight attendant.

"It's the comment that you've written on there," said the airplane stewardess in the video, referencing the alleged message on his mask. "I'm going to ask you to put a different mask on, or I'm going to ask you to leave."

"So, is that a violation of my rights?" the man asked.

"This is an FAA regulation," she responded.

After continued arguments, the woman told the man that he could not record her and asked him to grab his things and leave.

Speaking to Fox Business, Allegiant confirmed that the passenger was removed because he was disobeying the flight attendant.

However, Allegiant wouldn't disclose whether or not the passenger violated the policy due to the phrase.





"The passenger was removed from the flight and issued a refund for his fare. Disregarding instructions from flight crew members is prohibited by federal regulations and is grounds for removal from a flight where such conduct creates an unsafe environment," said the statement to Fox Business.

It continued: "In April, the FAA adopted a zero-tolerance policy against unruly passenger behavior, which includes failure to comply with crew members' instructions."

Allegiant further claimed that it doesn't typically remove passengers and won't do so for minor reasons.

This isn't the first time that a passenger was kicked off an Allegiant flight for violations.

A Las Vegas woman named Katrina Alspaugh spewed profanities, was kicked off a flight in November for not wearing a mask and yelled the anti-Biden chant as she was being arrested.

Spirit Airlines also had a similar incident after a man alleged he was forced to remove his electronic facemask with "Let's Go Brandon FJB" written on it glowing letters.

Indy100 reached out to Allegiant Airlines for comment.

