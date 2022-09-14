People are defending the live action version of The Little Mermaid after people criticized Disney's decision to cast Halle Bailey as Ariel.

The highly anticipated trailer for the film dropped earlier this week to mixed reviews.

While many praised Bailey's voice and the Black representation she brings to traditional Disney films, some weren't too happy.

On Twitter, outraged people used disparaging and racist language to put down Disney's casting and Bailey. Some even went as far to call on others to boycott the film.

The movie's trailer gained 1.5 million dislikes within the first two days of its release, making it the most disliked trailer of 2022.

People quickly came to the movie's defence and one Twitter user used a meme to perfectly summarize it.

Twitter user Audsrea posted a grid meme depicting the number of white actors and actresses who portrayed characters of color and did not get much backlash.

Among the examples used one was Johnny Depp's portrayal of Tonto, a Native American character in The Lone Ranger and Tilda Swinton portrayal of the Ancient One, a Tibetan monk, in the 2016 film Doctor Strange.

Many agreed with the Twitter user's point, saying it is especially strange to be angry at Bailey as Ariel given her character's race has little to do with her story.

"White actors have been playing POCs for decades, but when a POC lands a white role, people lose their minds. Oh, and this isn't getting into how films about minorities still put white people in the foreground," Pippa tweeted.

"Also the color of Ariel’s skin has nothing to do with her story, as she is a fish person," one person wrote.



