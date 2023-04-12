Lofi Girl has a new companion - Synthwave Boy

The Lofi Girl mystery has been resolved, and she now has a new companion – meet Synthwave Boy.

She’s been keeping people company for years on the cult YouTube stream, working at her desk to a constant supply of chilled out tunes with only her cat alongside her.

Now though, Lofi Girl has some company of her own.

In case you missed it, YouTube favourite Lofi Girl went missing this week and left her 12 million subscribers hanging.

She confused people by disappearing from the stream and a host of hints and clues were later posted on the account.

One of them was the emergence of a blue window in the distance of the main feed, with the account posting a video recently titled “What is happening with this blue window?”.

What is happening with this blue window? 🤨 www.youtube.com





The clip saw the girl looking out of her window at the rows of houses in the distance. Now, we know what she was looking at – the bedroom of new character Synthwave Boy.

The new character is seen wearing a purple beanie and headphones, typing away at his computer with his pet dog snoozing away on the window ledge.

synthwave radio 🌌 - beats to chill/game to www.youtube.com





Lofi Girl is back too, scribbling away at her notepad with her faithful moggy slumbering by her side.

It ends the most gentle mystery of all time, with fans speculating about what could be afoot.

After a period of uncertainty, everything is right in their virtual world again. Lofi Girl is back at her desk, and you can still see outlines of her window in the “synthwave radio” stream.

