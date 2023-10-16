Andrew Tate revealed on Twitter/X that the next guest on his 'Emergency Meeting' podcast will be Lord Miles, a YouTuber known for travelling to dangerous places who was arrested by the Taliban earlier this year.

Lord Miles, also known as Miles Routledge, is a 22-year-old student and investment banking intern from Birmingham, UK, who takes part in 'danger tourism', where he travels to dangerous places for fun.

Tate announced Routledge would be on his podcast in a recent tweet, calling Routledge "the embodiment of the British spirit of adventure, returning home with stories to tell."

Tate's 'Emergency Meeting' podcast is hosted on Rumble, the streaming platform that has signed an exclusive deal with Tate as well as other creators such as Russell Brand and iShowSpeed.

Tate often shares his perspectives on global issues on 'Emergency Meeting', as well as offering insights into his life. Perhaps as expected, Tate is known for having guests on the show that align with his ideologies.

Routledge was released by the Taliban in June 2023, after being arrested in Afghanistan in March 2023. During his imprisonment updates came from a social media account claiming to be run by a friend of Routledge's. At the time, people thought Routledge was dead or that the whole thing was a scam.

The podcast episode was streamed on October 15, during which Routledge shared his experiences with Tate, and Tate revealed that he has been "banned from every banking institution on the planet." Saying that he's on a "politically exposed persons list" and that "because I have expressed opinions on the internet, I'm not allowed to have a bank account anywhere."

The pair discussed the Taliban, calling the terrorist group a "form of law and order", with Miles calling his arrest "very professional" and saying he couldn't reveal more for security reasons.

