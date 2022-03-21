Russia's close ally Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko praised "completely sane" and "fit" Vladimir Putin in an in interview last week.

Lukashenko gushed about their relationship going beyond "head of state" meetings, according to the interview shared by news agency BelTA.

"He and I haven't only met as heads of state, we're on friendly terms," he said. "I'm absolutely privy to all his details, as far as possible, both state and personal."

Some Western leaders have addressed their concerns about the Russian leader's mental state since his attack on Ukraine. Boris Johnson said the 69-year-old is "irrational", while French president Emmanuel Macron thinks "this man is losing his sense of reality, to say it politely."

Views which Lukashenko dismissed entirely.

"The West, and you, should get this stupidity, this fiction out of your heads," he defensively told the interviewer.

"Putin is absolutely fit. He's in better shape than ever ... This is a completely sane, healthy person, physically healthy - he's an athlete."

"As they say here - he'll catch a cold at all our funerals."

But now, social media has done its thing by editing Lukashenko into a number of hilarious scenarios, taken from a clip of the pair meeting for talks.

One of which appears to be a X-rated movie:

Another user edited a pair of women's legs onto the Belarus president while the pair sat down to talk.

Another hysterical snippet that "won the internet" shows the Belarus baby sat on Putin's lap.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko was photoshopped into a train station – boring bystanders to sleep.













The Belarus president also begrudged the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, saying it could have "avoided all sorts of conflicts in the world."

"While the USSR existed, the world was multipolar and one pole balanced the other," he said. "Now the reason for what's happening in the world is unipolarity - the monopolisation of our planet by the United States of America."







