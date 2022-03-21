Russia's close ally Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko praised "completely sane" and "fit" Vladimir Putin in an in interview last week.
Lukashenko gushed about their relationship going beyond "head of state" meetings, according to the interview shared by news agency BelTA.
"He and I haven't only met as heads of state, we're on friendly terms," he said. "I'm absolutely privy to all his details, as far as possible, both state and personal."
Some Western leaders have addressed their concerns about the Russian leader's mental state since his attack on Ukraine. Boris Johnson said the 69-year-old is "irrational", while French president Emmanuel Macron thinks "this man is losing his sense of reality, to say it politely."
Views which Lukashenko dismissed entirely.
Putin is healthy and \u2018in better shape than EVER\u2019, says Lukashenko to Japanese TVpic.twitter.com/xjpOmKkYju— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil) 1647781172
"The West, and you, should get this stupidity, this fiction out of your heads," he defensively told the interviewer.
"Putin is absolutely fit. He's in better shape than ever ... This is a completely sane, healthy person, physically healthy - he's an athlete."
"As they say here - he'll catch a cold at all our funerals."
But now, social media has done its thing by editing Lukashenko into a number of hilarious scenarios, taken from a clip of the pair meeting for talks.
One of which appears to be a X-rated movie:
I don\u2019t know who took footage of Lukashenko explaining to Putin Ukraine\u2019s \u201cplan to attack Belarus\u201d and then spliced him into what looks like a porno, and I\u2019m not totally sure what it means, but I\u2019m very here for it.pic.twitter.com/a699UoAzKS— Kevin Rothrock (@Kevin Rothrock) 1647811076
Another user edited a pair of women's legs onto the Belarus president while the pair sat down to talk.
\u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 5-6 \u043b\u0435\u0442\n\n\u0427\u0442\u043e \u041b\u0443\u043a\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0449\u0430\u043b \u0432\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f!pic.twitter.com/FDBnhfeQek— nex1us #StandWithUkraine (@nex1us #StandWithUkraine) 1647813013
Another hysterical snippet that "won the internet" shows the Belarus baby sat on Putin's lap.
Meanwhile, Lukashenko was photoshopped into a train station – boring bystanders to sleep.
\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435, \u043d\u043e \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044cpic.twitter.com/kV67S5ewi9— Patriot Gor (@Patriot Gor) 1647510439
He can\u2019t even let people take a shit peacefully pic.twitter.com/zAT9g9AdgE— Fuck Putin (@Fuck Putin) 1647764647
The Belarus president also begrudged the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, saying it could have "avoided all sorts of conflicts in the world."
"While the USSR existed, the world was multipolar and one pole balanced the other," he said. "Now the reason for what's happening in the world is unipolarity - the monopolisation of our planet by the United States of America."
