Man praised for doing 'everything right' when confronted by woman lost at night

A man has received widespread praise for doing "everything right" when he noticed a woman was lost at night.

In a viral tweet by Evie Aspinall (@EvieAspinall_), she detailed how she was lost at nighttime as she tried to find her way to her hotel while on the phone with her boyfriend, and added in an updated tweet that Google Maps wasn't working.

That's when a man offered to help after hearing about her problem, and it's what he did next that he was commended for.

Instead of trying to engage in conversation with Evie, he told her to remain on the line with her boyfriend and walked a distance in front of her the whole way as he directed her back to her hotel.

"A man overheard me on the phone to my boyfriend last night lost trying to find my hotel. He didn’t try and make small talk. He told me to stay on the phone," she tweeted.



"And then he walked 2 feet in front of me, for a whole 10 minutes, so he could point out my hotel to me.

"That’s how you do it. In what could have been a scary situation he did everything right."

Evie concluded: "I felt so safe. Massive thank you to that man."

Since then, Evie's tweet has gone on Twitter/X with over 13.4m views and 237,700 likes on the initial tweet, then 2.3m and 147,000 likes on the follow-up tweet.

People on the social media platform have also applauded the man's actions for making Evie feel safe while guiding her to her destination and others also shared similar stories like this one.









































