A joke made by late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel has fired up Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to the point she has requested Capitol police investigate.

On Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host criticized Taylor Greene for calling Republican Senators who have expressed their support for Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, "pro-pedophile".

The Supreme Court nominee has faced countless attacks from congresspeople who do not approve of the Judge's experience as a public defender, including Taylor Greene.

"Where is Will Smith when you really need him?" Kimmel joked referencing the slap Smith dolled out to Chris Rock at this year's Oscars.

The joke insinuated Kimmel thinks Taylor Greene should be slapped for her comment, and the Georgia Rep took it very seriously.

Tweeting out on Wednesday, the 47-year-old tagged ABC and Jimmy Kimmel to notify them she filed a report with the Capitol police to investigate the "threat of violence" against her.

Taylor Greene's request for Capitol police involvement is slightly ironic given the Georgia Representative's recent comments downplaying the need for more Capitol police presence following the 2021 insurrection.



In February, Taylor Greene referred to the heightened police presence as "Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho", although she meant to say "gestapo".

The insurrection aired obvious holes in the Capitol police's method of communication and protection. Since January 6, 2021, threats of violence have been taken more seriously and more officers are present while lawmakers are in the building.

Additionally, in June of 2021, Taylor Greene voted against a bill that awarded Capitol police officers injured during the insurrection with congressional medals.

A representative for Taylor Greene told Insider they take "all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously" and "It will not be tolerated."

It's unclear what actions Capitol police are going to take or have taken.

For now, Kimmel responded by quote-tweeting Taylor Greene's tweet and adding yet another joke. "Office? I would like to report a joke," the 54-year-old comedian wrote.

