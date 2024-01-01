BBC's Maryam Moshiri reacts to her viral video being used at a New Year's party

The now viral internet star Maryam Moshiri, who has become a meme sensation after she was caught swearing live on BBC News has reacted to her now infamous video being used as a New Year's Eve countdown.

Just under a month ago, Moshiri became an instant hit online after footage of her accidentally swearing was broadcast live on BBC News.

Although Moshiri did apologise for the incident she has since embraced the viral fame, especially after an unseen video of her doing a full ten-to-one countdown with her fingers, in a very comedic fashion we should add, also went viral.

In her apology she said: "Hey everyone, yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery.

"I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one.

"When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera.

"It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really.

"It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates."

Inevitably given that this happened in December, Moshiri soon started appearing in New Year's Eve memes but surely no one would use the video at an actual NYE party?

Never underestimate the power of the internet and a good meme. TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan shared footage from a party on December 31st that used the Moshiri video from 10 seconds to midnight.

After being tagged in the tweet Moshiri simply replied "OMG!!!"

Many people were quick to congratulate Moshiri on her further steps to stardom. One person wrote: "You're now a superstar, soon you will have a star in Hollywood."

Another said: "Best thing to come out of 2023 Maryam!! Happy new year!!"

A third added: "I'm now really cross with myself I didn't think of doing this."

Gotta hand it to Moshiri. No one would begrudge her for being embarrassed about this but she is taking it all in her stride.

