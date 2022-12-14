Forget flat earthers, Area 51 and Bigfoot, because the latest conspiracy theory that taking over TikTok is all about some NSFW set arrangements on MasterChef: The Professionals.

There's a dedicated TikTok account that has been monitoring every time ingredients are arranged to create a phallic shape on the BBC cooking competition, and viewers are convinced there's a "c**k and balls conspiracy theory."

TikTok account @flyzapper went viral after uploading a video on December 1 that showed two eggs and a stalk of rhubarb in a cheeky layout.

"MASTERCHEF PROMOTING C*** AND BALLS CONSPIRACY," the on-screen text read, as eerie music played to echo the suspicious placement.





This video quickly went viral, with over 2.3m views with people enthralled with this new conspiracy theory - and some were already convinced.

One person wrote: "I've seen 2 of these videos and honestly that's more than enough for me to believe it."

"Commenting to stay on MasterChef conspiracy tok," another person said.

Someone else added: "One hundred per cent the prop/set dress team are about to get pulled into a meeting lol"

But it didn't stop there as soon enough the TikToker spotted another set that had questionable positioning - this time a pair of limes and a glass bottle that happen to continue the "c*** and balls theory."

"The MasterChef C*** AND BALLS conspiracy continues," the on-screen text read.

Over 2.8m people viewed the follow-up piece of evidence and it only strengthened their belief.

One person wrote: "Now that’s a proper theory I can get behind."

"Some set intern is having the time of their life rn," another theorised.

Someone else said: "The fact u censored the word MasterChef and not the other two words has me rolling."

Is a third time a coincidence?



Since @flyzappeer was back again with a TikTok, with a new "t*****" conspiracy from the cooking show, with dubiously placed lemons.

This TikTok received 734,000 views, as people continued to share their theories.

One person wrote: "Man is onto something. This might be the single most important conspiracy of our time."

"Plot twist: the owner of the acc works on the set and Is the ones doing it," another person said.

Someone else joked: "You guys are seeing things that aren’t there (MasterChef hired me to say this)."

While another also spotted something else to support the "c*** and balls" theory in the bottom left of the screen.

They said: "Bottom leftish with the tomatoes(?) was definitely another one!"

But ultimately when it came to the MasterChef final, there was a disappointing update that there were no NSFW details in the last show.

Though the TikToker is determined for the MasterChef "c*** and balls" conspiracy theory to reach the masses.

“They were on to us,” they wrote in their recent video. “There are no cock and balls. But clearly this is real. I will not rest until the cock and balls conspiracy is blown wide open."

Viewers will certainly be keeping an eye out for this in the next series.

