Meerkat pups welcomed at safari park

Meerkat pups are settling in and starting to “show a bit of character” in their home at a safari park.

The four pups were born on May 10 to parents Cardi B and Biggie at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

It is the third litter for the pair since they joined the park in 2022.

The pups are part of a tight-knit community (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

Meerkat pups are born blind, deaf and almost hairless but keepers said that now, aged around one month, the animals have opened their eyes and begun exploring the outside world.

Meerkats are described as incredibly social animals and live in tight-knit groups known as mobs which work together to raise their young.

Carolyn Booth, Pets Farm Team Leader at Blair Drummond, said: “The pups are just starting to find their feet and show a bit of character – it’s a brilliant stage to watch.

“They’re getting more confident by the day, and the rest of the mob has really stepped up to help raise them. It’s a real family effort.”

The pups have now started nibbling on bits of solid food and spend time following the adults around and practising their digging skills.