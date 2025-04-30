Meghan Markle shares unique memory-making activity she's doing for kids

Meghan Markle told friend and beauty entrepreneur, Jamie Kern Lima in a podcast interview that she's been creating a time capsule for her kids in the form of daily emails to open on their eighteenth birthdays.

A millennials nightmare, the inboxes will contain over 6000 emails from Markle and Prince Harry with photos and anecdotes for them to look back on.

Markle said that Prince Archie, 5 and Princess Lilibet, 3, will be able to look back and say, "Oh my god, she has loved us so much."

