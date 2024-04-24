Making children cry is never a good look – especially not on one of the most popular YouTube channels in the world, with millions of people watching.

But that’s exactly what contestant number 42 managed to do during MrBeast’s latest challenge, which pitted people of all different ages against each other.

The hugely popular content creator’s latest video, titled “Ages 1 - 100 Decide Who Wins $250,000”, saw 100 individuals compete for the cash prize and it turned up some pretty brutal scenes.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, watched on as one contestant, number 42, sparked outrage by attempting to manipulate his fellow contestants.

His actions, which resulted in him being dubbed a “cartoon villain” in the comments, saw him influence another player into eliminating an 11-year-old girl.

Ages 1 - 100 Decide Who Wins $250,000





The contest tasked the players with deciding who to eliminate among themselves. At one point, number 42 attempted to convince number 43 to eliminate the young girl after participants were randomly selected by a spinning wheel.

Number 43 could choose whether to let them stay or make them go, and number 42 was intent on convincing the player to let number 11 go.

“If you let her stay, she gets control,” he said, in a move which saw him criticised by viewers.

It led to number 11 crying and pleading by saying: “You are a kind person. And you are kind enough to not eliminate me.”

However, number 42 urged: “Don’t do it. Now is not the time to develop a heart.”

MrBeast/YouTube

In the end, number 11 was eliminated, and number 42 told number 43: “I’m so proud of you.”

Number 42 ultimately missed out on the cash prize after being kicked out by number 58, who sacrificed themselves in order to make sure 42 would not win the main prize.

“I made my voice very loud and clear and you knew what was gonna happen, so you basically said, ‘Money’. I don’t like you,” number 42 said.

The comments were full of people sharing their criticism of number 42, with one writing: “42 Was Giving Actual Villain Vibes Damn, Manipulating 43 For His Own Sake Is Crazy {Respect For 58}.”

Another said: “42 was an actual villain. Bro was evil! ‘now is not the time to develop a heart’ is literally such a supervillain quote.”

One more said: “42 was so manipulative. Way better villain than any modern Disney villain.”

