Crockett claps back at JD Vance's 'street girl' comments

Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has fired back at JD Vance after the Vice President made remarks claiming her “street girl persona is as fake as her nails”, comments widely criticised as sexist and demeaning.

Crockett responded to the comments made at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest sharply, accusing Vance of relying on personal insults rather than engaging with policy or anything of substance.

The congresswoman insisted she is authentic, claiming that is what scares the Trump administration.

