A right-wing commentator caused uproar across social media for his remarks on the new Doctor Who casting.
Fans were ecstatic to learn that Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa will be featured as the new lead in Doctor Who. The 29-year-old will be the 14th Time Lord on the sci-fi show and the first person of colour to play the lead role.
However, British conservative political commentator and GB News host Darren Grimes had a snarky bone to pick with BBC's decision. Taking to Twitter, Grimes penned: "The BBC has gone for a black and gay man to be the next Doctor Who, it's a shame they couldn't find anyone that was also trans to really tick the right boxes."
Grimes had already deleted the tweet, but it was too late. Fellow Twitter users were riled up by his controversial take, calling his response "shameful and disgusting."
The host later followed up online, saying: "I see Twitter is saying ‘Darren Grimes is homophobic’ now. You people claim to be campaigning against hate, yet must be some of the most hateful, spite-driven people to walk the planet. Get a life. Get out more."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Darren Grimes came out as a racist homophobe today. We all knew he was like that, but today he has confirmed it.— Johan Silverman \ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f (@Johan Silverman \ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f) 1652019190
Everyday I wake up, I am glad I am not as awful as Darren Grimes.— Cllr Kiran Khan (@Cllr Kiran Khan) 1652036813
Darren Grimes is part 1920s seaside ventriloquist dummy, part crafty wanker and a full time racist.pic.twitter.com/3NldBRM8Zi— Supertanskiii (@Supertanskiii) 1652040852
Darren Grimes however did manage to tick the boxes for Racism, Transphobia and homophobia...\n\n#GBNews presenters. Always giving you Bigotry in the most ergonomic way possible...\n\n#DoctorWhohttps://twitter.com/ACoded_Word/status/1523323067769901062\u00a0\u2026— Sariella-The Vampire Barbie \ud83c\udf39\ud83e\udd87\ud83c\udff4 (@Sariella-The Vampire Barbie \ud83c\udf39\ud83e\udd87\ud83c\udff4) 1652029521
Can you all just block Darren Grimes and not keep quote tweeting the fucking gobshite and his shit opinions to the masses?— Grundy \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6l\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Grundy \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6l\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1652028998
A challenge for Tom Harwood and Darren Grimes:\n\nIf your combined ratings are higher than those of the new Doctor Who series when the first episode airs, I will run down Oxford Street naked.\n\nIf they aren\u2019t, you will resign forthwith.\n\n@tomhfh @darrengrimes_— The Purple Pimpernel (@The Purple Pimpernel) 1652023138
GB News presenter Darren Grimes tweeted then deleted this, a shameful and disgusting response to Ncuti Gatwa being cast as the new #DoctorWho.\nRwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa's casting should be celebrated. We must stand firmly against hate-fuelled rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/SgxyV1JQC2— Birmingham Against LGBTQI Hate (@Birmingham Against LGBTQI Hate) 1652037671
Taking to the red carpet for Sunday's Bafta TV Awards, Gatwa said the role of the Doctor "means a lot to so many people, including myself".
He added: "I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I'm going to try to do my best."
Gatwa will make his debut as the Time Lord next year.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.