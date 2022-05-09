A right-wing commentator caused uproar across social media for his remarks on the new Doctor Who casting.

Fans were ecstatic to learn that Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa will be featured as the new lead in Doctor Who. The 29-year-old will be the 14th Time Lord on the sci-fi show and the first person of colour to play the lead role.

However, British conservative political commentator and GB News host Darren Grimes had a snarky bone to pick with BBC's decision. Taking to Twitter, Grimes penned: "The BBC has gone for a black and gay man to be the next Doctor Who, it's a shame they couldn't find anyone that was also trans to really tick the right boxes."

Grimes had already deleted the tweet, but it was too late. Fellow Twitter users were riled up by his controversial take, calling his response "shameful and disgusting."

The host later followed up online, saying: "I see Twitter is saying ‘Darren Grimes is homophobic’ now. You people claim to be campaigning against hate, yet must be some of the most hateful, spite-driven people to walk the planet. Get a life. Get out more."

Taking to the red carpet for Sunday's Bafta TV Awards, Gatwa said the role of the Doctor "means a lot to so many people, including myself".



He added: "I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I'm going to try to do my best."



Gatwa will make his debut as the Time Lord next year.

