A TikTok user has revealed the gross reason holidaymakers should avoid swim-up bars at resorts.

In a viral clip that racked up 3.6 million views, @twofoodpiggies showed a group of people surrounding the bar. “One girl didn’t understand why some people were leaving the pool to use the washroom," she captioned the TikTok.

She explained: "There are literally intoxicated guests admitting to peeing in the pool here."

Surprisingly, the disgusting revelation polarised the comments section.

"All swim-up bars are toilets," one user shared, with another adding: "Not me diving underwater at a swim-up bar and getting an ear infection."

One holiday goer claimed to have seen it for themselves in Mexico, saying: "Noticed this the first night. When the lights were out and the pool lights were on, the swim-up bar was yellow."

However, some TikTokers were candidly open about avoiding the bathroom: "Everyone pees in the pool it’s just a matter of admitting it or not."

"The amount of people admitting peeing in a pool in this comment section disgusts me," one revolted user hit back.

A recent study revealed that an average pool may have around 20 gallons of urine, with 19 per cent of those surveyed admitting to having peed in a swimming pool.

And, it appears hot tubs aren't all that sanitary either, having been described by holiday expert Susan Griffin as bathing in human soup.

She said: “I appreciate that for many people, a hot tub session is the idea of blissed-out heaven, but not me. I want to know how can anyone relax while sitting in the equivalent of a bath with a load of random strangers?



“It’s bad enough making eye contact with someone during a soak, let alone accidentally touching a neighbour’s slippery leg or even worse, their feet.”

Unlike a swimming pool, a hot tub is difficult to maintain disinfectant levels to kill germs. She explained how badly maintained tubs “make the perfect breeding ground for germs and bacteria”. This essentially puts people at risk of illnesses, “including Legionnaires’ disease.”

Lovely.

