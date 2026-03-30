What is the 'office air glow-down' – and is it real?

Move over WFH vs in-office productivity debate, TikTok has sparked a fresh workplace conversation: the so-called 'office air glow down'.

Typically, a scroll through TikTok serves up before-and-after 'glow-ups' off the back of lifestyle changes, divorces, or simply hitting the two-litre-a-day water intake.

But now, the narrative is seemingly shifting with some users suggesting the office air is creating a 'glow-down'.

The term is now being linked to in-office work, with creators pointing to everything from harsh lighting to dry, recycled air as the culprits.

One TikToker, Noa, has brought particular attention to the trend after sharing an unfiltered glimpse into her corporate routine. In a series of photos that have racked up a staggering 5.2 million views, she documented the apparent effects of office life from frizzy hair to makeup deterioration, dry skin, and breakouts.

“POV: You're a victim of office air,” she wrote in the caption.

TikTok/@noadonlan

The post quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of comments from viewers who felt they were experiencing the very same thing, and many were quick to blame the office environment that "needed to be studied".

One user commented: "The fluorescent lights alone RUIN my life. I leave the office with a migraine every single day without fail. I’m squinting all day, which also makes me sleepy, so I’m yawning all day."

"Also, my tummy hurts incredibly bad for no reason. So basically, I’m walking out like a zombie rotting from the inside out and half asleep. Someone needs to fix this like yesterday, it dramatically decreases my quality of life. Hate it," they continued.

Others chimed in with their own advice and observations, with one suggesting: "Desktop air purifier, Laneige cream skin spray, a good lip balm, and hand lotion will keep you right!!!!!"

Meanwhile, another humoured: "I knew it! The recycled office air makes us ugly."

Another user also shared their own experience in a video that's racked up over 4 million views.

@bypresleemae 10 hours later and my makeup is gone, my hair is frizzy, my skin is so dry, and I’m missing nails #corporategirlies #corporategirl





But, how true is it? Well, according to one doctor, the theory may be onto something.

Dr Stephanie Ho of Stephanie Ho Dermatology told Her World that environmental stressors – such as air-conditioning systems, limited exposure to natural elements, and prolonged use of electronic devices – could all play a role in affecting overall appearance.

To counter these effects, she recommends staying well-hydrated, taking regular breaks, and incorporating more movement into your day. Using a desk humidifier may also help.

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