OnlyFans' top earners bring in these astonishing amounts

It’s the lucrative side-hustle millions of people envy and millions more indulge in - OnlyFans.

Stories of OnlyFans users have shown how the subscription-based platform has dug people out of financial holes, changed their lifestyles, or helped them become more confident.

With the ability to create, market, and price-point their content however they want, people with OnlyFans profiles can take control of their brand and (hopefully) make some good money.

So good in fact that some people have racked in millions of dollars per year at their peak, according to various news reports.

And at the top of that list was influencer Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, earned an astounding $20 million per year thanks to the website.

Although she is no longer on the platform, Blac Chyna's OnlyFans charged subscribers $19.99 per month before she left.





Other celebrities and well-known influencers have earned similarly large amounts at their peak too.

Bella Thorne - $11 million.

Although her monthly subscription is free, through tips and requests, Thorne has been able to generate massive revenue.

Cardi B - $9.43 million

Like Blac Chyna, rapper Cardi B is no longer on OnlyFans but when she was, she managed to bring in over $9 million.

Tyga - $7.69 million

The rapper deleted his OnlyFans account in 2021 but hit his peak at more than $7 million.

Mia Khalifa - $6.42 million

After leaving the adult film industry, Khalifa joined OnlyFans to take back her brand and post the type of content she wanted.

Bhad Bhabie - $5.2 million

The social media star charges subscribers $23.99 per month to see her exclusive content on OnlyFans making her one of the top earners on the platform.

Erica Mena- $4.49 million

The TV star allegedly made over $4 million per year through tips and exclusive content.

Gemma McCourt- $2.9 million

Known as Gem101 on OnlyFans, the social media influencer has become wildly popular on OnlyFans. She charges fans $30 per month for a basic subscription, earning her a spot on the list.

