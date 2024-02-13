Another Pancake Day is upon us as the world celebrates with a whole host of memes in tow.

Pancake Day is the traditional feast that takes place on Shrove Tuesday, ahead of the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday, where people traditionally give things up until Easter. It is meant as a day to use up fat, eggs and sugar before the period of abstinence begins.

Though it has its links to religion, plenty of Brits take part in the eating simply because they enjoy pancakes – something that Americans have mocked them for in the past.

Some have taken the opportunity to roll out some funny memes related to Pancake Day, with some much more appealing than others.

Domino’s Pizza got the day off to a gross start by sharing a video of someone getting rid of the traditional lemon juice and instead smearing garlic and herb dip on a pancake.

Someone in the comments argued: “You shouldn’t have posted this, because I’ll be doing this tonight and it will get me disowned by my entire family.”









Orkney Library got creative, sharing a picture of a “pancake” made of books with the names “pan” and “cake” in the titles.

They joked: “Every year on #PancakeDay we like to make a Peter Pancake.”













This Morning shared a throwback clip of everyone’s favourite TV host Alison Hammond having a complete nightmare trying to cook some mini pancakes on television.





