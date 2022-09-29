You always want to have a comfortable journey when travelling on a flight, but this wasn't the case for one passenger that spent the duration sitting near someone who had their "nightmarish" toes out.

A woman named Savannah (@veeveela) was on board an American Airlines flight when she noticed she had unwanted company next to her.

"I thought the person kicking my chair was unsettling," she wrote in the on-screen text about the passenger sitting behind her.

Not exactly ideal, but there was another surprise in store for the TikToker when she decided to record a video to figure out what was going on.

"I had no idea," she added as the camera panned to the side of her, focussing on the gap above her armrest.

It's fair to say Savannah got a shock when she discovered that the passenger behind her decided to whip off their shoes and rest both of their feet on the back of her armrest, invading her personal space.

Since sharing her foot flight, Savannah's video has received 1.7m views, over 80,000 likes along with thousands of comments from people who were equally as disgusted as the TikToker.

One person said: "At first glance, I thought it was a dog’s paw…"

"Dear god! At least put some socks on those talons," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Can we please pass some kind of FAA law that says shoes & socks must remain on for the duration of the entire flight? What the hell is wrong with ppl?"

"The way I would call the flight attendant over for a full refund for 'trauma,'" a fourth person commented.

