Uber customer saves over £25 on airport journey with 'pro tip'

An Uber pro has found the ultimate hack for avoiding price surges on the taxi app, and it could save you so much money.

Using LAX airport as an example, Nikhil (@nikhilslife), managed to get a ride to the same location down to $8.93 from $39, just by moving his pin slightly up the street.

Airports reportedly have surcharges for taxis, which could be why the price is higher. It's a great hack if you don't have too much luggage and don't mind walking a few minutes.

Others confirmed it works worldwide.

