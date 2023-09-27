Expert reveals why you should never film 'plane drama'

'Plane drama' has become the centre of attention in recent months since Tiffany Gomas was harshly branded the 'crazy plane lady' following her outburst on an American Airlines flight.

In July, the marketing executive became an internet sensation for claiming "that motherf**ker back there is not real," while pointing towards her seat. The footage went on to birth TikTok trends, merch and conspiracies.

Gomas has since apologised for the incident and her "use of profanity," and shared plans to raise awareness on "mental health and standing up against cyberbullying" going forward.

Her outburst was later followed by a British boxer who made headlines for trying to get off the plane mid-flight. Then, a third encounter saw influencer and former Bad Girls Club star Morgan Osman go viral for telling a fellow passenger, "Film me, I’m Instagram famous, you f**king bum."

Well now, a safety representative for the Federal Aviation Administration has urged people to not record such incidents on flights, as it may create more harm than good.

"If someone's got a cellphone in your face, it could make the situation worse," Trey Walters told Insider. "If a flight attendant, for example, is trying to attend to a passenger that's having an issue, having people reaching their hands out in front of that person's face, trying to record the situation definitely creates added risk."

The former pilot went on to suggest that attempts to get footage could distract flight attendants from calming down situations.

Walters also emphasised it is always "inappropriate" to film passengers with medical conditions, including the recent "biohazard issue" from a passenger who "had diarrhoea all the way through."

Some X/Twitter users have said that while the story was initially funny, it could be seen as ridiculing someone for being ill.

