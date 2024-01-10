Selena Gomez's big revelation to Taylor Swift has become an instant meme

The Golden Globes had some pretty memorable moments this year.

Barbiewon the first ever Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, host Jo Koy bombed most of his set, Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous woman to win Best Actress at the Golden Globes, and the one everyone's talking about: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were gossiping about something.

Unless you refrain from social media use, you've almost certainly seeing a clip of actress Selena Gomez and singer Taylor Swift talking to each other. And it was Swift's shocked expression that grabbed most viewer's attention.

Since then, people have been trying to decipher what the pair were discussing. Lip readers said it was about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

And then, doing what the internet does best, the whole thing has been turned into a meme.

People have been taking the clip and adding their own captions to suggest what the pair might have been talking about. Take a look at some of the best ones below.

















Gomez herself commented on an Instagram post that was speculating she was talking about Chalamet and Jenner.

"Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone [sic] business."

