Taylor Swift fans spot suspicious mark on her neck during concert

Fans think they spotted something risqué at Taylor Swift's latest Eras Tour show.

At Swift's Saturday Stockholm show, fans noticed something thanks to the big screens that allow the audience to see the stage, no matter where they're sitting. But it also means some details are more visible than perhaps once thought.

In footage posted by fans to social media, some spotted a mark on Swift's neck, and are debating what it is.

Swift had her hair pulled over one side, exposing her neck, whilst performing her song 'Champagne Problems,' and now fans can't decide if it's something simple like a scratch, or more risqué.

"So high school," one user wrote under the clip, a reference to Swift's song of the same name that is supposedly about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Another joked, "it's ok I understand Taylor. Bridgerton season three has me completely feral as well."





@alexaelizabethh Our girl is having a GOOD time with her man in Europe❤️‍🔥 #greenscreenvideo #taylorswift #traviskelce #traviskelce87 #taylorswifterastour #taylorswifthickey #erastouredit #traviskelcetaylorswift #taylorswifttraviskelce

But some didn't think it was necessary a love bite but perhaps an injury or a scratch.

"The way that it actually just looks like a bad reaction to a mosquito bite," one user speculated.

Another fan thought it could be hair-related, "that honestly might be hair tools, happens all the time with me with my curling iron."

"Honestly that could actually be a burn mark from doing her hair," one user agreed.

Kelce attended Swift's Paris show and was seen dancing along to the concert.

“Her new rendition of the Era's Tour. I suggest everyone go see it - it has her new Tortured Poet's Department, a few songs, a handful of those songs in the new show," he said during his podcast New Heights, with his brother Jason Kelce.

“Which means there's a new segment, and new lights and like new dancing - new everything to the f***ing show.

"So I suggest everyone get out there and see it. It was absolutely unbelievable. I enjoyed every bit of it.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.