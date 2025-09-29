Everyone is saying the same thing about this new 10-foot Tina Turner statue

A 10-foot statue of rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner has been unveiled in her home town in Tennessee and everyone is saying the same thing.

The late singer, dubbed the “Queen of' Rock 'n' Roll”, is one of the best-selling artists of all time and was most known for iconic songs such as 'What’s Love Got to Do with It', “Proud Mary' and 'The Best'. She died in 2023 at the age of 83.

Turner grew up in the rural community of Brownsville, Tennessee – around an hour from Memphis – and it was there that a 10-foot statue was unveiled depicting the famed star.

The statue features Turner with her signature big hair-do and holding a microphone as though she is on stage performing. She is also wearing a dress and high heels.

After it was unveiled, it didn’t take people long to mercilessly mock its likeness to the real singer.

“Now why they gotta do my girl like that,” someone responded to an image that was shared online.

Another asked: “Does anyone’s statue actually look like them???”

Someone else wrote: “I don’t know who that is, but I know it ain’t Tina Turner.”

One person joked: “I’m begging everyone, forget what people have been saying for the last 5 years, we don’t need more people in STEM, we need more sculptors and artists please.”

Another commented: “If they didn’t tell me that was Tina Turner I would’ve asked who the f**k is that.”

Someone else argued: “I think, as a society, it’s okay to admit we no longer know how to make statues.”

“5 feet of the statue is just the hair,” wrote one person.

It isn’t the first statue in recent years to spark such commentary, as last year NBA fans mercilessly mocked an eight-foot bronze statue of Dwayne Wade that critics said looked nothing like him.

