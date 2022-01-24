What is today's Wordle #219 answer?

Spoiler ahead.

Another day, another Wordle. The simple word game sensation was not so simple today after people turned to Twitter to find out the answer to the mystery five-letter word #219.

If you don't know by now, the premise of the viral puzzle is that players have six chances to guess a five-letter word. The different coloured squares indicate how well they have done with their guesses:

Black square - the letter is not in the word

Yellow square - correct letter but in the wrong location

Green square - correct letter, correct location

Monday's word caught many off guard with one Twitter saying they simply "just gave up."

"bruhhh....i don't even know what this means," another added.









The word for Monday 24 January is "KNOLL", a small hill or mound.

For those who didn't guess today's Wordle correctly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.



Try it out for yourself here.