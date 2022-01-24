What is today's Wordle #219 answer?

Spoiler ahead.
Another day, another Wordle. The simple word game sensation was not so simple today after people turned to Twitter to find out the answer to the mystery five-letter word #219.
If you don't know by now, the premise of the viral puzzle is that players have six chances to guess a five-letter word. The different coloured squares indicate how well they have done with their guesses:
Black square - the letter is not in the word
Yellow square - correct letter but in the wrong location
Green square - correct letter, correct location
Monday's word caught many off guard with one Twitter saying they simply "just gave up."
"bruhhh....i don't even know what this means," another added.
Wordle 219 X/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nI just gave up and smacked the same word thrice to end my misery.— Avi Seth (@Avi Seth) 1642964076
Wordle 219 X/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\npic.twitter.com/mN4TdC18tb— Barney Cimbomson (@Barney Cimbomson) 1642974524
Wordle 219 X/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nWHO THE FUCK KNOWS THIS SHIT— \u203c\ufe0fJASE\u203c\ufe0f (33/90 AYATO) (@\u203c\ufe0fJASE\u203c\ufe0f (33/90 AYATO)) 1642947103
Wordle 219 X 2/6*\n\nI have a feeling a LOT of people aren\u2019t going to get todays Wordle. I forgot this was a word / what it meant. The results from my lucky 1st guess really stumped me and I spent 5+ minutes thinking of what my next word could be.\n\n#Wordle219— The Giant Potato (@The Giant Potato) 1642971278
Today's wordle and the world be like: \n#WORDLE219pic.twitter.com/491QH7RKfg— Sukrit (@Sukrit) 1642964509
Wordle 219 6/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nbruhhh....i don't even know what this means— prie larson (@prie larson) 1642964679
I predict an absolute bloodbath today in Wordle\nWordle 219 5/6— Ben Gracewood (@Ben Gracewood) 1642961997
The word for Monday 24 January is "KNOLL", a small hill or mound.
For those who didn't guess today's Wordle correctly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.
