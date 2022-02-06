Spoiler ahead.

It may be a Sunday but even today players need their daily dose of Wordle.

The addictive word game has completely taken over the internet with millions of daily players taking to social media to share their success - or lack thereof.

(If you haven't played before, you certainly would have heard about it).

The rules are pretty simple, so don't worry if you're a beginner. Basically, players have six chances to guess a five-letter word.

When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

A 'hard mode feature' exists under the settings button in the right-hand corner. When applied, any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses.

As a result of Wordle's popularity, people have been sharing their best tips and tricks which have circulated online and can help you get five green squares quicker.

Want a hint for today's word? Hint: the ability to do something well; expertise.

Did you have the skill to find the right answer? Wordle

Did you guess it correctly?

The answer for Sunday, 6 February is SKILL - something you need to have in order to play Wordle.

Well done to those who guessed correctly (and if you answered incorrectly there's always tomorrow's puzzle to redeem yourself).

Though if you want another bash at it you could always be sneaky and use an Incognito tab for another shot.



