A video of Toy Story characters Woody and Jessie helping make a little girl's day brighter at Disney World has turned into a debate online after right-wingers accused the characters of only being kind because of her race.

The accusations come after a Chuck E. Cheese character was accused of deliberately ignoring a Black child and a character at Sesame Place seemingly snubbed two young Black girls.

In the video, a young Black girl named Havyn dressed as Jessie tries to get the character's attention while watching a parade of characters.

As Woody saw Havyn and her family trying to get Jessie's attention he ran over to grab his fellow character. After seeing Havyn dressed like her she ran over to give her a big hug.

"Woody for the win," TikTok user Harold Colclough wrote on the video.

But the wholesome moment was soon turned into a different narrative when people began falsely claiming the characters only gave the little girl attention because of her race.

@lifesigma Woody help make Havyn day!!! She got to get a Hug from Jessie #disneyworld #yougotafriendinme @hey_ma_heyyy #magickingdom #toystory #Woody #Jessie

Some people made the bad-taste 'joke' that given recent news about Sesame Place and Chuck E. Cheese, the characters made a calculate decision.

"Woody saw all that Sesame Place commotion goin on 😂😂😂", a commenter wrote on TikTok.

"Woody said "this ain't sesame st", another person wrote.

Right-wingers like Matt Walsh chimed in, suggesting that the character's actions were racially-motivated toward the Black girl and complained online.





However many people rightly felt that commenters were unfairly changing the narrative of the decision.

"I didn't realize the little girl was dressed up like Jessie and had her doll and her mama was yelling for her to come over.... I can understand why Woody pulled her over", a Twitter user wrote.

