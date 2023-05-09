'Upset' vegan family write note to neighbour who was making them 'feel sick'

Australian Facebook is up in arms over a letter from an "upset" vegan.

Someone from Perth, received a letter from a vegan neighbour complaining about the meaty smells emanating from her kitchen.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It read: "Hello neighbour, could you please shut your side window when cooking please.

"My family are vegan (we eat only plant-based foods) and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset. We would appreciate your understanding.

Thanks, Sarah, Wayne and kids."





Hey Perth/Facebook





But people were divided about whether the request was reasonable or not after the note circulated on Facebook.



One said: "I feel like this was a genuinely polite letter, and it’s true to smell of meat is overpowering. It would be nice to see some respect for your neighbours, and not publicly trying to shame them for holding strong ethical morals."

"This is the like the nicest way they could possibly ask," another said. "What is wrong with some people?! They’re simply asking for a different window to be open that isn’t adjacent to their home. Gosh, some people just like to complain I swear."

But others were less generous. One wrote: "I’d be cooking up bacon and steak every day and putting a fan behind it and directing it out the window!"

"If they don’t like the smell then they can close their window," another said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.