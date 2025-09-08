If you spend any time on TikTok, chances are you’ll know exactly who Shera Seven is – better recognised as the 'sprinkle, sprinkle lady' currently taking over timelines everywhere.

For the blissfully unaware, Shera has built her platform around dishing out dating advice for women, much of it rooted in the idea of hypergamy. Sprinkle, sprinkle.

In the internet’s latest unexpected crossover, Shera took to TikTok to share a message exchange with none other than singer Summer Walker.

In the viral clip, Shera revealed she felt "honoured" after Summer slid into her DMs to say she had been listening to Shera’s posts every day – and that they’d even inspired her track 'Spend It'.

"I think the messages today that are in a lot of songs are definitely geared towards more empowering women, not to be used by men, not to be seen as weak or vulnerable," Shera told viewers.





@sherasevenadvice Summer Walker Sent A DM To Shera Seven #highvaluewoman #materialgirl #feminineenergy #divinefeminine #knowyourworth





The reveal comes shortly after Summer Walker turned heads on the VMA red carpet with a mysterious date, who she introduced as her "special friend".

When pressed on "how special", Walker quipped: "Mind your business."

She later explained the pair had met through mutual friends.





@entertainmenttonight Summer Walker is playing no games when it comes to her "special friend" at the #VMAs. 🤫 👀 #summerwalker





It wasn’t just Summer Walker's date that had people talking – her outfit also sparked comparisons to Pamela Anderson’s iconic ’90s style.

Back in 1999, Anderson turned heads on the VMAs red carpet in a striking white corset, capris and a fluffy pink hat.

While tucking into cotton candy that matched her ensemble, Walker told Entertainment Tonight: "You know, she had the same, obviously in pink, for her VMA look."

