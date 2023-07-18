Sex guidebook aimed at 'children' causes debate among parents

A guidebook to sex aimed at teens has ruffled some parent's feathers online, with one calling the contents "disgraceful".

Welcome to Sex: Your no-silly-questions guide to sexuality, pleasure and figuring it out byDr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes is described as a "frank, age-appropriate introductory guide to sex and sexuality for teens of all genders."

It's the third book in the collection of best-selling guides including Welcome to Your Period, Welcome to Consent and Welcome to Your Boobs.

Despite its release in May, the book has recently drawn attention online after Australian podcast host Chris Primod shared a few pages online.

Tagging the retailer, he penned: "@bigwaustralia continue to stock books that are grooming our children, exposing them to sexually explicit and highly inappropriate material.



"This isn’t the first time Big W have stocked books like this marketed towards Children."

The book starts by outlining its intended audience, according to Chris, who shared the introduction page reading: "Whether you're an apprehensive 11-year-old, a curious 14-year-old, or a parent of someone with a bunch of questions, this book is reassuring, interesting and full of the info you need."

Chris then showed viewers pages on scissoring "complete with illustrations," and the "lowdown on anal sex."

The post was soon flooded with furious parents, with one writing: "This is disgusting! What happened to the good old birds and the bees and parents having NORMAL open discussions with their kids. Age-appropriate discussions."



Meanwhile, another added: "Disgusting what are you trying to do and learn those poor children leave them alone if I find them I will throw them in the bin."

However, some parents were in awe of the concept.

Over on the author's announcement, one wrote: "Legend!!! You are incredible. Thank you for your hard work, wisdom and kindness."

Another mum said she's "forever grateful," writing: "Can’t wait to purchase this. Your period book took away the fear for my 10-year-old daughter (and me!) so much. Forever grateful."

A third added: "Congratulations! This is incredible. As a teacher, I am very much looking forward to purchasing this book to have a look through & recommend to parents."









"Big W has a wide range of books and products that represent a diverse Australian community," a Big W spokesperson told AU News.

"Welcome to Sex is an educational, age-appropriate and inclusive book featuring content from adolescent health experts that matches the development and early experiences of teens aged 12-15. It is shelved in parenting in our books section so parents can make their own decisions on what is appropriate for their family."

Indy100 reached out to Big W and author Yumi Stynes for comment.

