Spoiler ahead.

It turns out, Wordle is serving more than its purpose of being a popularised puzzle game. The viral sensation saved a woman from her "addiction" to QAnon theories.

Yep, that's right.

Wordle swooped in and saved the day – and she is now investing her time into playing Wordle and similar games instead of engaging with dubious conspiracy theories.

If you’re not already familiar with the game, the rules are simple. You are given six chances to guess a five-letter word.



When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

A 'hard mode feature' exists under the settings button in the right-hand corner. When applied, any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses.

Since Wordle became popular, certain strategies have circulated that can help you get five green squares faster.

The Wordle answer for Thursday 3rd February is "SHARD", "a piece of broken ceramic, metal, glass, or rock, typically having sharp edges."

If you guessed today's answer incorrectly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.

