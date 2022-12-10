'Tis the season to be jolly, they say – well for most Christmas fanatics.

One homeowner has put their own innovative spin on getting in the Christmas spirit, leaving people in hysterics. Instead of attempting to compete with their neighbour's lavish Christmas lights, they instead put up an illuminated sign directing attention across the street.



The lit-up sign reading "ditto" has an arrow pointing to a fully-decorated house.

College student Riley Lennon, 23, was walking past the house in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA, when he spotted the hilarious tongue-in-cheek signage.

The video shows an elaborate Christmas light display, including a nativity scene, scores of lights, angels, a Ferris wheel, a glowing archway - and even an alternating "Ho, Ho, Ho" sign.

But Riley pans the camera around to the other side of the street in near-darkness - apart from one lit-up sign that reads "ditto" with an arrow pointing to the bright side.

Riley said: "This is my first year living in this city, so I can’t say whether or not this is an annual occurrence."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





SWNS





Meanwhile, one Christmas lover based in Devon has become so obsessed with the festivities that she transformed her entire home into a giant gingerbread house.

Using 70 per cent recycled materials, 34-year-old Carmen Croxall created biscuit window frames, candy canes and gingerbread men, making the house completely unrecognisable.

"The two main costs were the Velcro at £300 and wadding which made the snow at £90, plus a few new sheets of MDF," she says of the build.

"Now that it's done, I'm already thinking about what I can do next!"

Credit: Barney Riley, SWNS.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.