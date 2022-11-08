Woman loves Christmas so much she turned her home into a gingerbread house

A Christmas-lover in Devon has been paying homage to the festive season by transforming her home into a giant gingerbread house.

Carmen Croxall, 34, used 70 per cent recycled materials to create biscuit window frames, candy canes and gingerbread men, making the house completely unrecognisable.

"The two main costs were the Velcro at £300 and wadding which made the snow at £90, plus a few new sheets of MDF," she says of the build.

"Now that it's done, I'm already thinking about what I can do next!"

