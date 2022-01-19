What is the Wordle answer 213?

Spoiler: The answer is below.

Wordle has slowly become a part of our morning ritual.

The premise of the viral sensation is that players have six chances to guess a five-letter word. The different coloured squares indicate how well they have done with their guesses:

Black square - the letter is not in the word

Yellow square - correct letter but in the wrong location

Green square - correct letter, correct location

The Wordle answer 212 for Tuesday 18 January is “PROXY.”

“PROXY” describes the authority to represent someone else, commonly seen in voting.

It also refers to a figure representing the value of something in a calculation. Or in the internet world, a proxy server can act as a middleman between the user and the internet.

