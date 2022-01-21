Spoiler ahead.

Wordle like to switch it up now and again – and it's safe to say, today's answer for #216 caught people off guard.



If you don't know by now, the premise of the viral sensation is that players have six chances to guess a five-letter word. The different coloured squares indicate how well they have done with their guesses:

Black square - the letter is not in the word

Yellow square - correct letter but in the wrong location

Green square - correct letter, correct location

Depending on interpretation, today's Wordle answer has been said to be a little harsh for a Friday morning. Some social media users are even drawing comparisons toBoris Johnson and his recent antics...



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Drum roll, please.

The Wordle 216 answer is "PRICK."

In SFW instances, a prick is when you make "a small hole in (something) with a sharp point; pierce slightly."

But of course, people turned to Twitter with their own takes.

"No spoilers but today's is very appropriate for our PM," one joked while another added: "That Wordle game was easy today, it's Boris Johnson. Sorry if I ruined it."





















































For those who didn't guess today's Wordle correctly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.



Try it out for yourself here.