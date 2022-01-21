Spoiler ahead.
Wordle like to switch it up now and again – and it's safe to say, today's answer for #216 caught people off guard.
If you don't know by now, the premise of the viral sensation is that players have six chances to guess a five-letter word. The different coloured squares indicate how well they have done with their guesses:
Black square - the letter is not in the word
Yellow square - correct letter but in the wrong location
Green square - correct letter, correct location
Depending on interpretation, today's Wordle answer has been said to be a little harsh for a Friday morning. Some social media users are even drawing comparisons toBoris Johnson and his recent antics...
Drum roll, please.
The Wordle 216 answer is "PRICK."
In SFW instances, a prick is when you make "a small hole in (something) with a sharp point; pierce slightly."
But of course, people turned to Twitter with their own takes.
"No spoilers but today's is very appropriate for our PM," one joked while another added: "That Wordle game was easy today, it's Boris Johnson. Sorry if I ruined it."
That Wordle game was easy today, it\u2019s Boris Johnson. Sorry if I ruined it.— anthony kijo (@anthony kijo) 1642753617
Great to see that Wordle today was all about Boris Johnson \nWordle 216 4/6— Karl Tall (@Karl Tall) 1642754146
Today\u2019s #Wordle in honour of @BorisJohnson.— Dr Gr\u00e1inne Nic An tSaoi (@Dr Gr\u00e1inne Nic An tSaoi) 1642754120
Guessed my first Wordle on the first try. You\u2019re a prick if you can\u2019t figure it out.— Anaahit (@Anaahit) 1642750982
Played the first game of wordle ever and the game called me a prick.pic.twitter.com/ZXK0Jv3PVo— Kris Gj (@Kris Gj) 1642749655
Today's Wordle dedicated to the heroes hiding behind private quotes\n\nWordle 216 4/6— monk\u00eb (@monk\u00eb) 1642705312
*Giggles inappropriately* \nDidn't think it would actually be that \n\n\n \n\nWordle 216 2/6\n#dailywordleclub #Wordle216 #WordleWitch— Rose Rogers (@Rose Rogers) 1642678135
Wordle 216 4/6 as was pointed out to me nice to see the PM referenced today...— marcus kelson (@marcus kelson) 1642712921
Wordle 216 1/6\n\n\n\nSomeone said it had a Scott Morrison vibe— Hon. Dumb Blonde (@Hon. Dumb Blonde) 1642717262
For those who didn't guess today's Wordle correctly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.
Try it out for yourself here.