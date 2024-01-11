YouTuber arrested for throwing buckets of faeces at passengers on a train

A YouTuber has been arrested for throwing buckets of poo at passengers on a train in Belgium.

Social media personalities have been known to pull pranks on unsuspecting members of the public for views.

YouTube star MrBeast was criticised for his “cruel” prank on some kids who thought they were going to win big. Elsewhere, a Taylor Swift lookalike caused a stir by pretending to be the musical icon out in public.

But, for one Belgian YouTuber, his disgusting prank did not end well after he was arrested for throwing a bucket of “diverse substances” at train passengers.

The YouTuber named YaNike was arrested by Belgian police for throwing buckets of “diverse substances” that included “paint, faeces [and] food,” on metro passengers travelling in Brussels.

In a video on his channel, the YouTuber can be seen collecting substances that appear to include oil, leaves, fizzy drink and dog poo and mixing them in a bucket.

Another video showed him going onto a train with the bucket and tipping it over a random stranger before running away.

Politico reports that on 2 January, YaNike was arrested on charges of assault and battery, as well as damaging property.

In a press release, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said the YouTuber confessed to being responsible for the incident. They explained: “Videos of these events were posted on social networks, with the aim of getting as many ‘likes’ as possible.”

Two complaints have been filed against YaNike in relation to the incident, one from his victim and the other from STIB, Brussels’ public transport company.

In the comments of his video, one person wrote: “This is not even funny hope you get karma.”

Another wrote: “Should be in jail.”

