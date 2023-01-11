There is a trend emerging among those who face public backlash where they blame “the Matrix” and those part of it for receiving negative attention.

And the latest people to put blame on the so-called Matrix are the publicly scorned Andrew Tate and controversial YouTuber Logan Paul.

Paul, 27, tweeted on Tuesday, “the Matrix is real” telling followers to “pray you never become its target.”

It is unclear what Paul was referencing but he recently found himself at the center of a scandal involving his pet pig, Pearl.

While people mocked Paul for blaming “the Matrix” for recent controversies, Tate, 36, felt that Paul was blaming the same institution he is part of.

Tate responded to the YouTuber saying, “You are the Matrix. You are an agent.”

“But the Matrix is cracking. And now you will pay the price,” he added.

Tate has accused “the Matrix” of attacking him leading to his social media bans and arrest in Romania.



"The Matrix" seems to be Tate's reference to mainstream news and media as well as left-leaning ideas which he claims people need to "escape."

Given Paul is a notable celebrity who has spoken out against Tate in the past, it's no wonder Tate believes he is part of "the Matrix."

Paul previously called-out people who gave Tate his platform on social media and called his rhetoric against women "dangerous." He also rescinded his offer to fight Tate following public backlash against the social media personality.

But it seems Tate's counter to Paul's Matrix statement wasn't enough.

He tweeted again on Wednesday calling Paul a "scammer" - a reference to Paul's cryptocurrency scandal.

Paul had not responded to Tate's accusation or insulting tweet as of Wednesday morning.

