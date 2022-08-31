Logan Paul calls out creators that give Andrew Tate a platform and pulls out of fight

Logan Paul has withdrawn his offer to fight Andrew Tate, and called out other creators who still give him a platform, despite his social media ban.

Andrew Tate responded by offering Paul a Bugatti supercar worth $5 million.

“I don’t feel like giving him the blessing of being my dance partner in the ring," he said in a video.

"Because whether you believe it or not, the s*** that Andrew Tate is saying will have a ripple effect much more dangerous than you can imagine.”

