Armie Hammer says he’s ‘never been happier’ after being cancelled

Armie Hammer says he is "broke" but has "never been happier" three years on from being cancelled over rape and “cannibal” allegations.

The 37-year-old who is best known for his acting roles in The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name appeared on the Club Random Podcast where he shared how the sex abuse allegations led to his career demise and that he faced financial ruin as his family declined to give him money.

“Someone might look at me and go, ‘Yeah, but financially, you’re in a very different position than you’ve ever been in your entire life," he told host Bill Maher on Monday's episode.

“And I look at that and I go, ‘Yeah, And you know what it’s taught me is that I don’t need that because I’ve never been happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life.'”

Hammer also reflected that the lifestyle he was leading at the time would have "ultimately lead in one place and that’s death”.

“My life was going on a certain way and there was – it’s Newton’s laws right,” he explained. “An object in motion is going to remain in motion unless acted upon by an outside force. My life was in motion.

“I was making a lot of money. I was drinking a lot. I was doing a lot of drugs. I was partying hard. I was being real fast and loose about what I put in text messages. And I was also engaging in risky behavior that, if you really think about it, was stupid.”

In 2021, messages Hammer allegedly sent to women were leaked which contained graphic sexual messages of cannibalistic fantasies.

Following this, Hammer was accused of rape and abuse - something he has repeatedly denied, and said all his relationships with women have been consensual, he also called the allegations "bull***" in a brief statement via his lawyer at the time.

Hammer was then dropped by his WME and departed from upcoming roles including the Paramount+ series TheOffer and Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding.

Last year, US prosecutors confirmed Hammer would not be charged over allegations of sexual assault.

Recently, Hammer appeared as a guest on the “Painful Lessons” podcast where he broke his three-year silence and spoke out on the cannibalism allegations,

“People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them,” he said. “They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people.’ Like, what? What are you talking about?

"Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre.”

