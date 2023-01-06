The Simpsons may have 'predicted' Bad Bunny throwing a fan's phone

Fans think The Simpsons 'predicted' Bad Bunny throwing a fan's phone over a year before it happened.

The 28-year-old landed himself in hot water this week after snatching the device from someone trying to take a selfie, and launching it into some water.

However, last year in the music video for his song 'Te Deseo Lo Mejor' (which was made in collaboration with the animated show), the rapper can be seen throwing Homer's phone away as he becomes so obsessed with scrolling, it tears his family apart.

