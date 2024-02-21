Barry Keoghan makes nude appearance on Vanity Fair cover

Barry Keoghan's nude dancing was a talking point in his film Saltburn,, and it has since made a return for the promotional video of Vanity Fair's 30th annual Hollywood Issue.

(This may be some consolation to Bafta viewers who were disappointed not to see the Irish actor up on stage during Sophie Ellis-Bextor's performance of Murder on the Dancefloor - the song used for the infamous final scene where Keoghan danced naked through the Saltburn estate).

Alongside Keoghan, the A-line up includes Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Jodie Comer, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Jenna Ortega, who all feature on the trifold cover.

While the formally dressed actors had a chat, joke and banter with one another on a rotating floor with a white backdrop, Keoghan appeared at the end where he channelled his Saltburn character Oliver Quick as he emerged completely in the buff.

The 31-year-old initially has his back to the camera and then turns around using his hand to cover his modesty before laughing with a cheeky grin.

However, Keoghan did sport a black suit for the actual cover photo.

Dancing naked was also a topic discussed by Keoghan in his Vanity Fair interview.

"I do dance around naked though, in my house," the actor admitted. "Everyone does, man. We all sing in the shower. We all act silly when we’re alone and we feel this freedom. It’s one thing that I did relate to.

"Not dancing around a manor of that sort with that f**king drip hanging about — but I sing out loud, I dance silly and move my body silly."

Keoghan further elaborated on why he feels comfortable being in the nude, calling it "true art."

"I think it’s true art. It really is. And it’s true vulnerability as well. You’re really kind of putting yourself out there in the most vulnerable state. It’s beautiful to look at.

"I’m not saying it’s because of my body, but it’s freeing to see that body move around in the way it does. It’s like a moving painting, almost."

He also described the recent attention he's received as "overwhelming," and something which he isn't used to.



"I’m not used to this much attention. It’s overwhelming, if I’m quite honest. It’s almost a different kind of life that you’ve got to be living now. I just want to make movies and f**king play parts and work with filmmakers, and not focus on this noise too much."

Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue is out on March 5.

