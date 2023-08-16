This is the Maestro trailer that's causing major Bradley Cooper controversy

Bradley Cooper has sparked anti-Semitism claims after he appeared to wear a fake nose in a new film trailer about a Jewish man.

The actor, who is playing musician Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, has been accused of 'playing into Jewish stereotypes' in the biopic.

Cooper himself is not Jewish, prompting backlash that someone of the faith should've also landed the role, as well as British actor Carey Mulligan taking the role of his wife, despite not being half-Costa Rican.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter